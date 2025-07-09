Next Article
India's 2025 peak power demand expected in September
India's electricity use is set to peak in September 2025, mainly because early monsoon rains have kept summer temps a bit cooler.
Right now, demand is hovering between 240 GW and 245 GW, but it could climb as high as 277 GW—similar to last year's September spike.
Delayed summer surge, record demand in June
The early monsoon delayed the usual summer surge in power usage.
On the bright side, India's renewable energy mix is expected to cross 50% this year—meaning more of the country's power will come from clean sources.
Plus, India handled a record demand of 241 GW in June without any shortages, showing off some serious progress on energy security.