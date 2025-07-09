Patna HC differentiates between 'Committing' and 'Living in adultery' India Jul 09, 2025

The Patna High Court just made it clear: a wife can't be denied maintenance for isolated acts of adultery—there has to be ongoing, proven misconduct.

This came up after Bulbul Khatoon was refused support by a family court, based on her husband's claims and a questionable divorce document that didn't even have her signature.

The High Court found the divorce invalid and said there was no solid proof she was "living in adultery."