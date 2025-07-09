26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana's custody extended
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused of helping plan the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people, will stay in jail until at least August 13.
A Delhi court made this call after India's top anti-terror agency filed new evidence, including voice and handwriting samples linking Rana to David Headley—another key figure in the case.
Rana faces serious charges like terrorism, murder
Rana is suspected of giving maps and notes to help the attackers scout locations in Mumbai, though he says he wasn't involved.
Investigators want to take him to important spots in Mumbai to piece together what happened before the attacks.
After being extradited from the US, he now faces serious charges like terrorism and murder.
The court has also asked for updates on his health while he remains in Tihar Jail.