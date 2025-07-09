Next Article
Driver injured in Amarnath Yatra convoy accident
A car in the Amarnath Yatra convoy crashed into a road divider on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, leaving the driver, Shashikant, hospitalized.
Thankfully, all four pilgrims with him were unharmed and are safe.
Over 7,500 new pilgrims set off from Jammu
The accident hasn't slowed things down—over 7,500 new pilgrims set off from Jammu for the Amarnath cave shrine that same day.
Everything's running smoothly, and safety measures are in place so everyone can continue their journey without worry.