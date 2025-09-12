Duleep Trophy final: Danish Malewar slams his eighth FC half-century

Central Zone opener Danish Malewar played a defiant knock against South Zone in the 2025 Duleep Trophy final at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru. He added a 55-run stand with Akshay Wadkar after South Zone perished for 149 in the first innings. Although Malewar's effort was cut short by Gurjapneet Singh, he laid a solid foundation for Central Zone.

Knock Malewar slams 120-ball 53 Responding to South Zone's 149, Central Zone made a brilliant start with 50/0 at stumps on Day 1. While opener Akshay Wadkar departed early the next morning, Malewar completed his half-century. Shubham Sharma's dismissal at 74/2 exposed skipper Rajat Patidar to the middle. CZONE further slumped to 93/3 with Malewar's departure. Gurjapneet dismissed him for a 120-ball 53 (5 fours).

Stats A look at his career stats As per ESPNcricinfo, Malewar slammed his eighth half-century in First-Class cricket. The Vidarbha top-order batter also owns three tons in red-ball cricket. In 12 First-Class matches, the 21-year-old has gone past 1,100 runs with an average of around 57. The right-handed batter hammered an incredible double-century against North East Zone in the quarter-final. He also slammed 76 against West Zone in the semi-final.