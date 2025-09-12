BCCI president to be elected unanimously, no elections: Arun Dhumal

Arun Dhumal , the Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, has said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will appoint its new president "unanimously." In a recent interview with NDTV, Dhumal stated that the scheduled board elections are unlikely to be held this year. He added that while rules do allow for an election, an appointment is possible if a candidate is assured of a unanimous verdict.

Appointment process Current BCCI administration Dhumal said, "The nominations will start and you will get to know who is becoming. I don't think there will be any elections. It would be done unanimously." He emphasized that members need to sit and decide on this matter. The current BCCI administration includes Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, Secretary Devajit Saikia, Joint Secretary Rohan Gauns Desai, and Treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia.

President Who is the current BCCI president? The BCCI president post is up for grabs after Roger Binny stepped down earlier this month. It was reported that Rajeev Shukla had taken over as the acting president, replacing Binny. Binny, who first held the top post in October 2022, exited upon being ineligible to continue after turning 70. He was earlier expected to continue until September's Annual General Meeting (AGM) and even seek re-election.