Duleep Trophy final: Central Zone skipper Rajat Patidar slams century

Indian batter Rajat Patidar continues his rich vein of form. After recording three successive 50-plus scores, Patidar has slammed an innings-defining ton in the 2025 Duleep Trophy final. The 32-year-old led Central Zone from the front against South Zone on Day 2 at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru. Patidar shared a century stand with Yash Rathod after Central Zone were down to 93/3.

Knock Patidar, Rathod rescue Central Zone Responding to South Zone's 149, Central Zone made a brilliant start with 50/0 at stumps on Day 1. While opener Akshay Wadkar departed early the next morning, Danish Malewar completed his half-century. Shubham Sharma's dismissal at 74/2 exposed Patidar to the middle. Meanwhile, CZONE further slumped to 93/3 with Malewar's departure. Patidar, who showed a positive intent, found support from Rathod thereafter.

Century Patidar departs after reaching ton Patidar, who took CZONE past 250 along with Rathod, brought up his century in the post-lunch session. In the 67th over bowled by Ankit Sharma, the former took a single to reach three figures, off just 112 balls. Gurjapneet Singh finally broke the 167-run stand in the next over by removing Patidar. The CZONE captain slammed a 115-ball 101 (4s-12 and 6s-2).