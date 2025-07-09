Car strikes kanwariyas, devotees retaliate in Ghaziabad
On Monday night in Ghaziabad, a car trying to get through heavy crowds hit three Kanwariyas (devotees) walking the Delhi-Meerut Kanwar Marg for their annual pilgrimage.
Thankfully, the injured devotees—Anuj, Om, and Harkesh from Mewat in Rajasthan—only suffered minor wounds.
But things quickly escalated when angry pilgrims smashed up the car and assaulted the driver, Rajeev from Muradnagar, who had to be hospitalized.
Driver now faces charges of rash driving
Police arrived within 15 minutes to calm things down and break up the crowd.
Rajeev now faces charges of rash and negligent driving, while no cases have been filed against the devotees as investigations continue.
To avoid more trouble during the busy yatra season, authorities have also put nighttime traffic restrictions on Delhi-Meerut Road to keep everyone safe.