BJP leader granted bail in officer assault case
BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan has been granted bail after being accused in connection with an attack on Ratnakar Sahoo, a senior Bhubaneswar city official.
On June 30, Sahoo was reportedly dragged on the floor of his office and assaulted by a group allegedly linked to Pradhan—an incident that sparked outrage and led to a cease-work agitation by the OAS officers.
Pradhan still facing serious charges for assaulting public servant
Pradhan got bail on a ₹30,000 bond because the government couldn't produce a key phone call recording between him and Sahoo.
He's still facing serious charges for assaulting a public servant and causing injury.
While Pradhan was first denied bail and spent time in custody, five others accused are waiting for their own hearings on July 15.
The police investigation into everyone's roles is still ongoing.