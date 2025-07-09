Assam workers support nationwide strike
On July 9, 2025, workers across Assam joined a nationwide strike called by major trade unions, protesting what they call "anti-worker" government policies.
The 24-hour bandh brought public transport in Guwahati and nearby areas to a halt—private busses, taxis, and app cabs stayed off the roads.
Power sector employees also staged demonstrations against privatization plans.
This wasn't just about pay—tea garden workers demanded better wages and welfare, while big transport unions pushed back against steep fines from new traffic laws that many say make driving jobs unviable.
Power sector staff rallied to keep public utilities from being privatized.
The strike shows rising frustration among workers who feel recent reforms put their livelihoods at risk and don't offer enough security or support.