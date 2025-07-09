Next Article
Tragic drowning incident claims 3 minors in UP
Three young girls—Uzma (10), Nikhat (8), and Priyanshi (8)—tragically drowned while bathing in a pond in Moradabad's Dhiriya Daan village on Tuesday evening.
They'd just finished collecting grass nearby when they slipped into deeper water.
One friend managed to escape and quickly called for help.
Bodies of 2 girls recovered after 2 hours of search
Villagers and local divers searched for two hours before finding Uzma and Nikhat, but doctors could only confirm their deaths.
Only one body has been sent for postmortem so far, according to the police.
Tragedy reminder of water safety importance
The whole village is grieving the loss of these primary school students. Local officials are visiting families to offer support.
This tragedy is a reminder of how important water safety is—especially during summer—in rural areas like this.