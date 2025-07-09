Space station soars over India with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Dr. Chrisphin Karthick snapped a clear shot of the fast-moving ISS using a high-sensitivity camera and some precise timing—helped by an app called ISS Detector and perfect weather at the observatory's high-altitude spot.

How to spot the ISS

You can catch the ISS as a bright, speedy dot moving across the sky.

Apps like ISS Detector make it easy to track when it'll pass over your area—the station completes an orbit every 90 minutes, so you get plenty of chances!