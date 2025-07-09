Next Article
Space station soars over India with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
The International Space Station (ISS), carrying Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, recently soared over India.
The historic flyby was caught on camera by the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory in Tamil Nadu, a place known for its long legacy in solar research and astronomical observation.
How the shot was taken
Dr. Chrisphin Karthick snapped a clear shot of the fast-moving ISS using a high-sensitivity camera and some precise timing—helped by an app called ISS Detector and perfect weather at the observatory's high-altitude spot.
How to spot the ISS
You can catch the ISS as a bright, speedy dot moving across the sky.
Apps like ISS Detector make it easy to track when it'll pass over your area—the station completes an orbit every 90 minutes, so you get plenty of chances!