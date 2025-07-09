Next Article
FATF report supports India's position on Pakistan's terror groups
A new FATF report points to Pakistan-based groups like LeT, JeM, and TTP as active threats, saying they still get funding through informal cash networks and even crypto.
Despite being taken off the "gray list" in 2022, Pakistan is under fresh spotlight for not cracking down on these networks.
India pushing for global action against Pakistan
This matters because India is using the FATF findings to push for tougher global action against state-backed terrorism.
The report highlights how terror groups are getting smarter with fundraising—using everything from hawala to social media—which puts regional security at risk and affects international trust and finance.