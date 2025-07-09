Vadodara bridge tragedy: PM Modi announces compensation

Prime Minister Modi has promised ₹2 lakh to each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered immediate medical care for the injured and called in technical experts to figure out why this happened.

Special technical committee looking into cause of collapse

A special technical committee is now looking into what caused the bridge to fail.

Rescue teams are still using boats and swimmers to search for survivors.

Officials say strict action will follow once they know more about what went wrong.