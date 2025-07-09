Vande Bharat train halted due to mistaken smoke
The Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express made an unexpected stop near Dindigul on Wednesday morning when passengers spotted what looked like smoke in an AC coach.
The train paused for about 25 minutes while staff checked things out—turns out, it was a false alarm.
What actually happened? A passenger accidentally set off the restroom's aerosol fire extinguisher by removing its pin, filling the area with mist.
Other travelers thought it was smoke, which triggered the fire alarm and led some to pull the emergency chain.
Incident a reminder to know how safety devices work
Staff cleared up the mist and reassured everyone there was no fire.
These extinguishers are meant for emergencies but can cause confusion if used by mistake.
This incident is a good reminder that knowing how safety devices work can save a lot of stress during travel.