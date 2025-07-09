Shocking MNREGA scam unearthed in UP village India Jul 09, 2025

A scam in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, has revealed that wages meant for rural workers under MNREGA were credited to the accounts of people who had either passed away, moved out of state, or were unable to work.

In Lakhanchand village, even a man who died three years ago and a disabled resident were shown as working on a road project—money that should have gone to real workers was instead pocketed by others.