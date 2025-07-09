Shocking MNREGA scam unearthed in UP village
A scam in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, has revealed that wages meant for rural workers under MNREGA were credited to the accounts of people who had either passed away, moved out of state, or were unable to work.
In Lakhanchand village, even a man who died three years ago and a disabled resident were shown as working on a road project—money that should have gone to real workers was instead pocketed by others.
How the fraud was discovered
The fraud came to light after local Priyanshu Patel spoke up.
Officials investigated, confirmed the fake entries, and have now ordered those responsible—including the MNREGA Technical Assistant and secretary—to pay back the money.
Deoria's Chief Development Officer says action is being taken against everyone involved.
This case is another reminder of why keeping government schemes honest really matters for people who depend on them.