Rains alleviate heatwave in Kashmir
Kashmir Valley just got a break from the scorching heat as rain swept through on July 9.
The weather office says more light to moderate showers—and maybe even some heavy downpours—are expected until Thursday.
But heads up: all this rain could also mean flash floods, landslides, and swollen rivers in some spots.
Rain brings its own risks
Sure, the rain is a relief after days of sweaty 30°C weather, but it brings its own risks.
Flooded roads and landslides could mess with travel and daily life, especially for people living in vulnerable areas.
If you're in Kashmir right now, it's smart to keep an eye on weather updates—July usually swings between sunny spells and rainy days like this.