2nd T20I: England eye comeback against South Africa in Manchester

England will take on South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester. The match is scheduled for Friday, September 12. In the first match, rain played a major role as England fell short by 14 runs according to Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method while chasing a target of 69 runs in five overs. Here are the details and stats.

Series status Can South Africa continue their winning momentum? Despite the rain-affected match, South Africa emerged victorious in the first T20I. The Aiden Markram-led side will be looking to continue their winning streak and seal the series with another victory on Friday. However, they may have to do without Keshav Maharaj who sustained a groin injury just before the last fixture. England, who lost the ODI series, will want to get the job done and stay afloat in the series.

Venue details A look at pitch report and conditions The Old Trafford surface is known to be high-scoring but not entirely flat. It provides good bounce and carry, allowing batters to play their shots freely. However, bowlers who can vary their pace with slower deliveries and cutters can also find success on this pitch. Traditionally, chasing teams have had the upper hand at this venue as its conditions remain consistent throughout the match.

Match history A look at head-to-head record England and South Africa have faced each other in 27 T20Is so far. Out of these, England have won 12 matches while South Africa has emerged victorious in 14 encounters. One match ended with no result. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches on English soil, the hosts have picked up 4 wins with the Proteas winning 6. One game was a no result.

Probable XIs Predicted starting XI of both sides England probable XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid. South Africa probable XI: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lizaad Williams.