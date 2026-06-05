Ashutosh Dixit appointed IAF vice chief, champions homegrown jets
India
The Indian Air Force just picked Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit as its next vice chief, starting July 1, 2026.
He's been leading joint defense efforts and pushing for more homegrown fighter jets, making him a key figure in shaping the future of the IAF.
Dixit has over 3,300 flight hours
Dixit brings serious experience: He has flown over 3,300 hours on jets like the Mirage-2000 and MiG-21 since joining in 1986.
He has also was involved in several indigenous upgrades and development programs and played a key role in modernisation of the force.