Kolkata's 150-year-old tram network might soon cease to exist

Kolkata 's 152-year-old tram network, Asia's oldest, is on the verge of being shut down by the West Bengal government. The government plans to retain only a short heritage route while shutting down the rest. This decision has led to a court battle with residents and heritage advocates trying to keep this nostalgic mode of transport alive.

Nostalgic memories Trams' decline and residents' nostalgia The tram network, which started with horse-drawn trams in 1873 and was electrified in 1902, once boasted over 340 trams covering the entire city. However, now only two routes remain operational with around 10 trams left. Bacchu Sidda, a conductor for over three decades, recalls that when he joined there were more than 340 trams running.

Preservation Citizens fight to save Kolkata's trams The decline of the tram network has prompted residents like Abha Maity to reminisce about its importance. "As children, we would take the trams for fun, but as I grew older it became a necessity," she said. Deep Das, a 19-year-old journalism student and member of the Calcutta Tram Users Association (CTUA), also expressed his attachment to the trams.