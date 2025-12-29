Kolkata's 150-year-old tram network might soon cease to exist
What's the story
Kolkata's 152-year-old tram network, Asia's oldest, is on the verge of being shut down by the West Bengal government. The government plans to retain only a short heritage route while shutting down the rest. This decision has led to a court battle with residents and heritage advocates trying to keep this nostalgic mode of transport alive.
Nostalgic memories
Trams' decline and residents' nostalgia
The tram network, which started with horse-drawn trams in 1873 and was electrified in 1902, once boasted over 340 trams covering the entire city. However, now only two routes remain operational with around 10 trams left. Bacchu Sidda, a conductor for over three decades, recalls that when he joined there were more than 340 trams running.
Preservation
Citizens fight to save Kolkata's trams
The decline of the tram network has prompted residents like Abha Maity to reminisce about its importance. "As children, we would take the trams for fun, but as I grew older it became a necessity," she said. Deep Das, a 19-year-old journalism student and member of the Calcutta Tram Users Association (CTUA), also expressed his attachment to the trams.
Modernization efforts
Government invests in infrastructure upgrades
The West Bengal government is investing billions in upgrading Kolkata's infrastructure. This includes the metro expansion, wider roads, and new highways to reduce congestion. The fate of Kolkata's aging trams now rests with a court review, as they continue to serve a few passengers who see them as living memories of the city's past.