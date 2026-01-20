Assam: Bodo driver lynched after accident sparks communal violence
In Assam's Kokrajhar district, a road accident on January 19 turned deadly when a Scorpio carrying three Bodo men hit two Adivasi villagers.
In response, locals attacked the car's occupants and set the vehicle on fire, resulting in the lynching of driver Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit and the death of an injured Adivasi person.
The tragedy quickly escalated into communal violence between Bodo and Adivasi groups.
What's happening now
Tensions flared as protesters blocked National Highway, burned tires and houses, set a government office on fire, and even targeted a police station.
Four people were hospitalized with injuries. Police have detained 29 suspects so far, while security forces—including the Army—are out in force to keep things calm.
To stop rumors from spreading online, mobile internet has been suspended across the district. Authorities say things are under control for now, but security remains tight as a precaution.