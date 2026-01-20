Assam: Bodo driver lynched after accident sparks communal violence

What's happening now

Tensions flared as protesters blocked National Highway, burned tires and houses, set a government office on fire, and even targeted a police station.

Four people were hospitalized with injuries. Police have detained 29 suspects so far, while security forces—including the Army—are out in force to keep things calm.

To stop rumors from spreading online, mobile internet has been suspended across the district. Authorities say things are under control for now, but security remains tight as a precaution.