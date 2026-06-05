Assam cabinet approves 2% dearness allowance to 60% basic pay

Assam approves Dibrugarh ₹500 cr complex

The cabinet also greenlit a ₹500 crore plan to build a second capital complex in Dibrugarh over five years, with the local MLA heading the project.

Plus, MLAs are getting more money for area development, up to ₹1.5 crore this year and ₹2 crore from next year, marking the first increase since 2016.