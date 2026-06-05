Assam cabinet approves 2% dearness allowance to 60% basic pay
India
Big news for Assam's government employees, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and his newly expanded cabinet just approved a 2% bump in dearness allowance, taking it to 60% of basic pay.
This was one of the first moves after bringing 12 new ministers on board.
Assam approves Dibrugarh ₹500 cr complex
The cabinet also greenlit a ₹500 crore plan to build a second capital complex in Dibrugarh over five years, with the local MLA heading the project.
Plus, MLAs are getting more money for area development, up to ₹1.5 crore this year and ₹2 crore from next year, marking the first increase since 2016.
Assam budget session starts July 6
The state budget session kicks off July 6, and portfolios for the new ministers will be assigned soon, a move expected to speed up decision-making and get projects rolling faster.