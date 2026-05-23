Assam CM lauds committees urging no cow sacrifice on Bakrid India May 23, 2026

Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is applauding several Eidgah and graveyard committees for urging Muslims to avoid sacrificing cows on Bakrid (May 27).

Committees from districts like Bongaigaon, Cachar, Dhubri, and Hojai suggested choosing other options out of respect for Hindu sentiments, since Hindus are the majority in Assam.

Sarma called this a thoughtful gesture and shared their appeals online.