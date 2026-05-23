Assam CM lauds committees urging no cow sacrifice on Bakrid
India
Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is applauding several Eidgah and graveyard committees for urging Muslims to avoid sacrificing cows on Bakrid (May 27).
Committees from districts like Bongaigaon, Cachar, Dhubri, and Hojai suggested choosing other options out of respect for Hindu sentiments, since Hindus are the majority in Assam.
Sarma called this a thoughtful gesture and shared their appeals online.
Himanta Biswa Sarma urges peaceful coexistence
Sarma emphasized that these voluntary moves help build communal harmony and goodwill across the state.
He encouraged more committees to follow this example, saying it's a positive step toward peaceful coexistence between communities in Assam.