Assam man killed by mob after cattle theft rumors
India
On Monday night in Kokrajhar, Assam, a group of locals attacked Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit (also known as Raja) and his four colleagues, suspecting them of cattle theft.
Their vehicle crashed during the confrontation, and the mob set it on fire.
Bismit later died from severe burns at the hospital.
Protests and police action follow
The attack left four others seriously injured and hospitalized. Outrage quickly spread—protesters blocked a key highway demanding justice.
Reports said between 19 and 29 people have been detained and investigations are ongoing. The situation in the area remains tense.