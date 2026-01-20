Assam: Man killed by mob over cattle theft suspicion
India
In Assam's Kokrajhar district, a group of road construction workers was attacked by villagers on Monday night after being accused of cattle theft.
Villagers attempted to stop their vehicle on the Gouri Nagar-Mashing Road stretch, leading to an accident.
The mob then assaulted the workers and set their car on fire.
Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit lost his life in the attack, while four others were seriously hurt.
What's happening now?
Police and fire services quickly responded, bringing the situation under control and taking the injured to hospital. Sadly, Bismit didn't survive his injuries.
The area is tense, with extra police deployed for safety.
So far, 19 people have been arrested as authorities continue investigating what sparked this violent clash.