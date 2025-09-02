Assam: Man treats patients in hospital for 3 days

Possible racket selling fake medical certificates

After Barbhuiya's arrest, police filed an FIR, and hospital officials confirmed he was never registered at the hospital.

This is actually the second fake doctor case here lately—another man was arrested last month for using a forged degree.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced concern about a possible racket selling fake medical certificates.

Investigations are ongoing to see how deep this goes.