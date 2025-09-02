Assam: Man treats patients in hospital for 3 days
A 23-year-old, Mir Hussain Ahmed Barbhuiya, was arrested on Tuesday for pretending to be a doctor at Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam.
He'd been treating patients in the gynecology department since August 29—without any actual medical degree.
Staff grew suspicious of his daily visits in a white coat and tipped off police, leading to his arrest.
Possible racket selling fake medical certificates
After Barbhuiya's arrest, police filed an FIR, and hospital officials confirmed he was never registered at the hospital.
This is actually the second fake doctor case here lately—another man was arrested last month for using a forged degree.
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced concern about a possible racket selling fake medical certificates.
Investigations are ongoing to see how deep this goes.