Noida, Ghaziabad schools shut tomorrow due to heavy rain

Similar decisions in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Ghaziabad's District Magistrate Ravindra Mandad made the call to close schools due to ongoing extreme weather.

In Punjab, classes are canceled until September 3 because of flooding risks.

Himachal Pradesh also kept schools closed on September 2, while Uttarakhand expects things to get better soon but may still face some waterlogging issues.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains reminded everyone in Punjab to stick with the closure orders for now.