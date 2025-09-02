Noida, Ghaziabad schools shut tomorrow due to heavy rain
Thanks to relentless rain, schools in Noida and Ghaziabad will be shut on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, for all students up to Grade XII—covering both government and private schools.
The move follows an orange alert from the India Meteorological Department, with local officials saying it's all about keeping students safe.
Similar decisions in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
Ghaziabad's District Magistrate Ravindra Mandad made the call to close schools due to ongoing extreme weather.
In Punjab, classes are canceled until September 3 because of flooding risks.
Himachal Pradesh also kept schools closed on September 2, while Uttarakhand expects things to get better soon but may still face some waterlogging issues.
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains reminded everyone in Punjab to stick with the closure orders for now.