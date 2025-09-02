Maharashtra forms local committees to verify Kunbi ancestry among Marathas
The Maharashtra government has just formed local committees to help Marathas who can prove Kunbi ancestry get official Kunbi caste certificates.
This move comes right after activist Manoj Jarange's five-day hunger strike pushed the issue into the spotlight.
The new committees—made up of village and agriculture officials—will check documents like old land records, affidavits, or affidavits establishing relationship or genealogical evidence to confirm eligibility.
Decision could reshape reservation policy in Maharashtra
Getting recognized as Kunbis means eligible Marathas can now access OBC reservation benefits in education and government jobs—a big deal for a community that's been fighting for this for years.
The process is designed to be transparent and fair, using historical records as proof.
Observers suggest that this decision could reshape reservation policy in Maharashtra and might set an example for how similar demands are handled elsewhere.