Maharashtra government agrees to give Marathas OBC status

Major win for Maratha community

The state rolled out key notifications confirming Marathas and Kunbis are recognized as one group, making more Marathas eligible for reservation benefits.

The government will also drop cases against past protesters.

This move is seen by many as a major win for the Maratha community and could have wide-reaching effects on reservation policies in Maharashtra.

After ending his fast, Jarange-Patil was taken for a health checkup, which many view as marking an emotional close to this chapter of protest.