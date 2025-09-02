Maharashtra government agrees to give Marathas OBC status
Big news from Maharashtra: After a five-day hunger strike by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, the government has agreed to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas—paving the way for their inclusion in the OBC quota.
Jarange-Patil called it "Today is Diwali for us as we have got what we wanted," as he broke down in tears, according to ANI.
Major win for Maratha community
The state rolled out key notifications confirming Marathas and Kunbis are recognized as one group, making more Marathas eligible for reservation benefits.
The government will also drop cases against past protesters.
This move is seen by many as a major win for the Maratha community and could have wide-reaching effects on reservation policies in Maharashtra.
After ending his fast, Jarange-Patil was taken for a health checkup, which many view as marking an emotional close to this chapter of protest.