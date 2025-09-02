Murmu wraps Mysuru visit with breakfast at royal palace
President Droupadi Murmu wrapped up her Mysuru visit on Tuesday in September 2025, by sharing a traditional breakfast at the iconic Mysuru Palace.
Hosted by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the former royal family, the meal also included Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and Murmu's daughter Itishree.
Meal included local favorites like shavige upma, Mysore masala dosa
Murmu was greeted by MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his family, who showed her around the palace's trophy room and armory before breakfast.
The spread featured local favorites like Shavige Upma, Mysore Masala Dosa, Idli with Sambhar, plus fresh fruit and coconut water—all tailored to suit the President's preferences.
The President relished the Mysuru cuisine, and it was a moment of immense honor and joy to host her.
The President arrived in Mysuru on Monday to attend the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing.
This visit blended tradition with warmth—showing how cultural hospitality is still very much alive.
For anyone curious about what it's like when India's top leaders meet royalty (and what they eat!) , this was a rare glimpse inside.