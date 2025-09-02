Murmu wraps Mysuru visit with breakfast at royal palace

Meal included local favorites like shavige upma, Mysore masala dosa

Murmu was greeted by MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his family, who showed her around the palace's trophy room and armory before breakfast.

The spread featured local favorites like Shavige Upma, Mysore Masala Dosa, Idli with Sambhar, plus fresh fruit and coconut water—all tailored to suit the President's preferences.

The President relished the Mysuru cuisine, and it was a moment of immense honor and joy to host her.

The President arrived in Mysuru on Monday to attend the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing.