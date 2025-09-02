Next Article
Mettur Dam reaches full capacity for 6th time this year
The Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu has reached its maximum water level—120 feet—for the sixth time this year, following periods of heavy rainfall since June.
After a drop due to less rain and irrigation needs, recent showers topped it back up.
Flood warnings have been issued in low-lying areas
With the dam now holding 93.47 tmc ft of water, officials have increased water releases for delta irrigation and kept canal flows steady.
Because extra water is being let out, flood warnings have gone out to low-lying areas along the Cauvery River just to keep everyone safe during this rainy stretch.