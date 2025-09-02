Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Cops suspended for beating up old man at temple
Two police officers in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu, have been suspended after a video surfaced showing them allegedly beating an elderly destitute man at the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple.
The incident happened on Tuesday, and after the footage spread online, city police suspended both officers.
Officers were trying to clear area
The officers were trying to move destitute people from the temple area before President Droupadi Murmu's visit.
When one man resisted and reportedly kicked an officer, things escalated into an assault.
Since then, security has been tightened around Srirangam with extra barricades to prepare for the President's arrival.