NH-44 shut for week; 800 fruit-laden trucks stranded in Kashmir India Sep 02, 2025

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway—a key route connecting Kashmir to the rest of India—has been shut for a full week because of heavy rains and cloudbursts.

Even after a brief reopening on Monday, the highway had to close again for safety.

Now, about 800 fruit-laden trucks—including many loaded with pears and early apples—are stranded near Qazigund, leaving farmers worried about major losses.