NH-44 shut for week; 800 fruit-laden trucks stranded in Kashmir
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway—a key route connecting Kashmir to the rest of India—has been shut for a full week because of heavy rains and cloudbursts.
Even after a brief reopening on Monday, the highway had to close again for safety.
Now, about 800 fruit-laden trucks—including many loaded with pears and early apples—are stranded near Qazigund, leaving farmers worried about major losses.
Farmers forced to sell damaged produce at throwaway prices
With fruits worth ₹7-8 crore stuck and spoiling fast, farmers are being forced to sell damaged produce at throwaway prices.
The only alternate road open is too small for full truckloads, making things even tougher.
Former CM Mehbooba Mufti has urged the government to start a dedicated train service between Kashmir and Delhi to mitigate the challenges faced by fruit growers.