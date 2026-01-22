Assam mob lynching: Two killed over cattle theft suspicion
In Kokrajhar, Assam, one man—Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit (Raja)—was killed and Sunil Murmu was seriously injured by a mob on Monday night after locals suspected them of stealing cattle.
Their car met with an accident after villagers tried to stop it, and villagers dragged them out, assaulted them, and set their vehicle on fire.
Others were seriously injured and are now in hospital.
What happened next
The violence sparked protests as people demanded justice outside the local police outpost.
Security forces stepped in with flag marches, imposed prohibitory orders in Kokrajhar and Chirang, cut mobile internet to stop rumors, and set up relief camps for over 1,200 affected people.
So far, between 19 and 29 people have been arrested for the lynching and related violence. Police say they're still investigating as locals call for strict action against those responsible.