Assam mob lynching: Two killed over cattle theft suspicion India Jan 22, 2026

In Kokrajhar, Assam, one man—Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit (Raja)—was killed and Sunil Murmu was seriously injured by a mob on Monday night after locals suspected them of stealing cattle.

Their car met with an accident after villagers tried to stop it, and villagers dragged them out, assaulted them, and set their vehicle on fire.

Others were seriously injured and are now in hospital.