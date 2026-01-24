Assam truck driver killed by colleague after argument in Tamil Nadu India Jan 24, 2026

A 33-year-old truck driver from Assam, Sufi Alam Khan, was allegedly murdered by his co-worker Thamij Ali at a quarry near Kottai Karungulam village.

Both men, originally from Assam, reportedly got into an argument while drinking on Saturday.

Later that day, Ali attacked Khan with a plastic pipe while he was sleeping.