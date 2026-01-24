Assam truck driver killed by colleague after argument in Tamil Nadu
India
A 33-year-old truck driver from Assam, Sufi Alam Khan, was allegedly murdered by his co-worker Thamij Ali at a quarry near Kottai Karungulam village.
Both men, originally from Assam, reportedly got into an argument while drinking on Saturday.
Later that day, Ali attacked Khan with a plastic pipe while he was sleeping.
Police response and broader concerns
Khan was taken to the hospital but didn't survive. Police arrested Ali and registered a case.
The incident was reported alongside a separate assault on a migrant worker.