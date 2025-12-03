Next Article
Assam woman denied care by family, saved by doctor's quick action
India
In Assam, a woman's family brushed off her serious illness as "pretending to avoid work" and were reluctant to accept medical help.
Thankfully, Dr. Priyam Bordoloi didn't ignore her symptoms—he found she was in real trouble, with dangerously low blood pressure and shallow breathing.
Tests showed she had severe anemia and early septic shock, so she was rushed for urgent treatment.
Social media buzz and bigger conversations
Dr. Bordoloi documented the case (with the family's knowledge) after their initial refusal to admit her.
The story quickly spread online, sparking discussions about how family attitudes can impact patient care.
Many praised the doctor for putting the patient first and reminding everyone why timely medical help—and trust in doctors—matters so much.