Assam woman denied care by family, saved by doctor's quick action India Dec 03, 2025

In Assam, a woman's family brushed off her serious illness as "pretending to avoid work" and were reluctant to accept medical help.

Thankfully, Dr. Priyam Bordoloi didn't ignore her symptoms—he found she was in real trouble, with dangerously low blood pressure and shallow breathing.

Tests showed she had severe anemia and early septic shock, so she was rushed for urgent treatment.