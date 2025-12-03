India, Israel in early talks for high-tech weapon upgrade
India is exploring a new partnership with Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) to bring the Arbel computerized weapon system to its armed forces.
The Arbel, described as the world's first fully computerized fire-control system for small arms, promises smarter targeting and faster decisions for soldiers.
IWI's CEO Shuki Schwartz confirmed the discussions.
What makes Arbel special—and why it matters
The Arbel uses advanced sensors and real-time calculations to help soldiers hit their targets more accurately.
It can be attached to any small-arm without extra optics, making it super versatile.
IWI already supplies key weapons like Tavor rifles and Negev machine guns to India, and Schwartz says they're committed to working closely with India—including local manufacturing—to boost defense ties even further.