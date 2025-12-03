India, Israel in early talks for high-tech weapon upgrade

What makes Arbel special—and why it matters

The Arbel uses advanced sensors and real-time calculations to help soldiers hit their targets more accurately.

It can be attached to any small-arm without extra optics, making it super versatile.

IWI already supplies key weapons like Tavor rifles and Negev machine guns to India, and Schwartz says they're committed to working closely with India—including local manufacturing—to boost defense ties even further.