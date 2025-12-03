Delhi cab driver killed in failed ransom plot India Dec 03, 2025

A Delhi cab driver, Hariram Poddar (42), was murdered on November 20 after two men tried to kidnap an 11-year-old boy for a ₹20 lakh ransom.

The suspects, Govind Kumar (27), a resident of Najafgarh, and Shani (21), from Barola, both originally from Badaun district, and living in Noida at the time, booked Poddar's taxi to carry out their plan but ended up strangling him when he resisted during the ride.