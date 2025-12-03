Next Article
Delhi cab driver killed in failed ransom plot
India
A Delhi cab driver, Hariram Poddar (42), was murdered on November 20 after two men tried to kidnap an 11-year-old boy for a ₹20 lakh ransom.
The suspects, Govind Kumar (27), a resident of Najafgarh, and Shani (21), from Barola, both originally from Badaun district, and living in Noida at the time, booked Poddar's taxi to carry out their plan but ended up strangling him when he resisted during the ride.
What happened next?
The kidnapping didn't go as planned—the intended victim didn't show up at school that day.
Police tracked down the suspects using over 80 CCTV feeds and arrested them near IPEM College. Both confessed to the crime during questioning.
Poddar's body was found in his car and a murder case has been registered based on his son's complaint.