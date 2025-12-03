Mumbai kicks off ₹8,056cr east-west tunnel to ease traffic
Mumbai just started digging a massive underground road tunnel that'll link Orange Gate on the Eastern Freeway to Marine Drive.
With a price tag of ₹8,056 crore, this nearly 10km tunnel is designed to make cross-city travel smoother and faster.
If all goes as planned, it should be ready in about four and a half years.
How the tunnel's being built
This isn't your average road project—the twin-tube tunnel will run deep under busy railway lines and Metro-3, reaching depths of up to 52 meters.
Each tube fits two lanes for cars plus an emergency lane.
They're using a giant 2,400-ton Tunnel Boring Machine built to handle Mumbai's tricky coastal ground and water challenges.
Why it matters for your commute
The tunnel will have fire-resistant materials, smart ventilation, safety passages every 300 meters, and intelligent traffic control systems.
Once open, it could shave 15-20 minutes off trips between South and East Mumbai—no more endless jams!
Plus, since it's underground, there'll be less disruption above ground during construction.
It'll also connect with big routes like the Coastal Road and Atal Setu for even quicker city travel.