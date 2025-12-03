PMO complex renamed 'Seva Teerth'; what does it mean 

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) complex in India will be named "Seva Teerth," PTI reported, citing officials. The complex, which is nearing completion, was previously known as the Executive Enclave under the Central Vista Redevelopment project. Apart from housing the PMO, Seva Teerth will also accommodate offices of the Cabinet Secretariat and National Security Council Secretariat.

Cultural transition 'Seva Teerth' reflects shift from power to service Officials said that "Seva Teerth" is a workplace designed to embody the spirit of service and national priorities. They added that India's public institutions are undergoing a cultural and moral shift from "satta" (power) to "seva" (service). This change is not merely administrative but also ideological, with officials saying it represents a deeper ideological transition toward responsibility over power. "Every name, every building and every symbol now points to a simple idea. Government exists to serve," they said.

Governance shift PM Modi's government emphasizes citizen-first governance According to PTI, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, public spaces have been redefined to reflect duty and transparency. The renaming of the PMO complex is part of a larger trend of renaming public buildings in India. Raj Bhawans are being renamed Lok Bhawans, a change aimed at removing colonial-era nomenclature. The states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Gujarat and Tripura have implemented the change. Ladakh's Raj Niwas has also been renamed Lok Niwas.