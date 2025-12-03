PMO complex renamed 'Seva Teerth'; what does it mean
What's the story
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) complex in India will be named "Seva Teerth," PTI reported, citing officials. The complex, which is nearing completion, was previously known as the Executive Enclave under the Central Vista Redevelopment project. Apart from housing the PMO, Seva Teerth will also accommodate offices of the Cabinet Secretariat and National Security Council Secretariat.
Cultural transition
'Seva Teerth' reflects shift from power to service
Officials said that "Seva Teerth" is a workplace designed to embody the spirit of service and national priorities. They added that India's public institutions are undergoing a cultural and moral shift from "satta" (power) to "seva" (service). This change is not merely administrative but also ideological, with officials saying it represents a deeper ideological transition toward responsibility over power. "Every name, every building and every symbol now points to a simple idea. Government exists to serve," they said.
Governance shift
PM Modi's government emphasizes citizen-first governance
According to PTI, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, public spaces have been redefined to reflect duty and transparency. The renaming of the PMO complex is part of a larger trend of renaming public buildings in India. Raj Bhawans are being renamed Lok Bhawans, a change aimed at removing colonial-era nomenclature. The states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Gujarat and Tripura have implemented the change. Ladakh's Raj Niwas has also been renamed Lok Niwas.
Name changes
Modi government's efforts to shed colonial past
The Modi government has been working to remove traces of India's colonial past. Earlier, it had renamed Rajpath as Kartavya Path and started using "Bharat" instead of "India" in several official communications. Government websites now prioritize Hindi content, although English options are available. The music at the Beating Retreat ceremony also no longer features English hymns like "Abide with me."