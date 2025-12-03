Next Article
Delhi's air turns 'severe'—AQI hits worrying highs in several areas
India
Delhi woke up to some tough air today, with the city's AQI spiking to 376 and hotspots like Chandni Chowk hitting a severe 431.
Sixteen out of 39 monitoring stations across the city showed pollution at its worst, making it one of those days when stepping outside feels risky.
Why does this matter?
Transport is still the biggest local culprit behind Delhi's bad air, but nearby cities and industries add to the mess.
With pollution levels this high, health risks go up for everyone—so experts recommend staying indoors as much as possible and wearing a mask if you need to head out.