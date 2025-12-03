Bengaluru's in for a rainy week: Heavy showers expected Dec 3-5 India Dec 03, 2025

Heads up, Bengaluru! The city's set to see heavy rainfall on December 3 and 4, with wet weather likely continuing through the 5th.

Expect misty mornings and cooler temps between 18°C and 24°C. Places nearby like Chikkaballapura and Kolar are also in for some rain and thunder.

Things should start drying up after December 7, with nights getting even cooler.