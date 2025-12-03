Next Article
Bengaluru's in for a rainy week: Heavy showers expected Dec 3-5
Heads up, Bengaluru! The city's set to see heavy rainfall on December 3 and 4, with wet weather likely continuing through the 5th.
Expect misty mornings and cooler temps between 18°C and 24°C. Places nearby like Chikkaballapura and Kolar are also in for some rain and thunder.
Things should start drying up after December 7, with nights getting even cooler.
Clean air despite the rain
On the bright side, all this rain is keeping Bengaluru's air quality healthy—AQI levels are sitting pretty between 30 and 60 lately.
In fact, yesterday's AQI of 62 marked the cleanest air in the past week, so you can breathe easy while you dodge those puddles.