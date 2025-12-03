Navy Day 2025: President Murmu to lead the celebrations

What's happening this year (2025)?

Expect a major display: 19 warships—including INS Vikrant—a submarine, and four fast boats will line up alongside 32 aircraft, from fighters to surveillance planes.

Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena shared that the Navy's been busy lately too, handling over 30 incidents in the Western Arabian Sea with more than 35 ships, carrying out over 1,000 boardings, and saving upwards of 520 lives—showing just how prepared they are for anything at sea.