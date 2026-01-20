Assam's Bagurumba dance goes global with 10,000 performers!

More than just a dance: culture, unity, and new opportunities

This massive performance wasn't just about breaking records—it celebrated Northeast India's vibrant heritage and marked a peaceful chapter after the 2020 Bodoland Peace Accord.

The spotlight on local music and attire showed off Bodo pride, while Modi's presence and viral videos put Assam's traditions on the global map.

It's also a big win for cultural tourism and bringing more attention to indigenous art forms.