Assam's eviction drive: Sarma government clears over 1.5 lakh bighas

Controversy brews over political motives and demographic shifts

Opposition parties accuse the BJP of using these evictions to push out Muslim voters and boost their political chances.

Sarma argues it's about protecting Assamese identity, while some also suspect ties between the government and industrialists over who gets the cleared land.

With over 50,000 people reportedly affected so far, the evictions have sparked heated debates about identity and fairness as Assam heads toward election season.