Assam's eviction drive: Sarma government clears over 1.5 lakh bighas
Assam's government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been carrying out a large-scale eviction drive since 2021, clearing over 1.5 lakh bighas of land from people labeled as illegal settlers—including districts like Goalpara and Golaghat.
The official goal is to address demographic changes linked to immigration from Bangladesh, but critics say the move mostly targets Bengali-speaking Muslims and is timed with the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.
Controversy brews over political motives and demographic shifts
Opposition parties accuse the BJP of using these evictions to push out Muslim voters and boost their political chances.
Sarma argues it's about protecting Assamese identity, while some also suspect ties between the government and industrialists over who gets the cleared land.
With over 50,000 people reportedly affected so far, the evictions have sparked heated debates about identity and fairness as Assam heads toward election season.