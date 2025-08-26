IMD issues red alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana
The Yamuna River in Delhi is almost at the danger level, following heavy rain.
The IMD has put out orange and red alerts for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and north coastal Andhra Pradesh—meaning people should expect more downpours and possible hazards over the next few hours.
Situation in other states
Heavy rainfall has flooded spots like Mumbai's Sion area and Eastern Express Highway.
In Rajasthan's Banswara district, a temple is now underwater, while in Jammu & Kashmir's Bhaderwah region, schools are closed in Doda District, which includes the Bhaderwah region, and roads are blocked due to landslide fears.
Authorities are asking everyone to stay safe—avoid unnecessary travel and steer clear of rivers or risky areas until things settle down.