IMD issues red alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

Situation in other states

Heavy rainfall has flooded spots like Mumbai's Sion area and Eastern Express Highway.

In Rajasthan's Banswara district, a temple is now underwater, while in Jammu & Kashmir's Bhaderwah region, schools are closed in Doda District, which includes the Bhaderwah region, and roads are blocked due to landslide fears.

Authorities are asking everyone to stay safe—avoid unnecessary travel and steer clear of rivers or risky areas until things settle down.