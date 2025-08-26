Why ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar hasn't moved into official bungalow
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stepped down in August 2025, hasn't moved into his official bungalow yet.
The hold-up? The current resident—a Union minister—hasn't vacated the place, and officials say it's just an administrative snag with no political drama.
The delay is due to security upgrades and repairs
Dhankhar can only move in after the Central Public Works Department finishes security upgrades and repairs, which could take another two to four months.
For now, he's left choosing between temporary government housing or a private place—pretty unusual for someone who just held such a top post.
Even former VP Venkaiah Naidu had to wait out a similar delay.
Dhankhar has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since resigning
Since resigning, Dhankhar has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, sparking some curiosity about where he is.
But once all the paperwork and renovations wrap up, he'll get his official home—highlighting just how complicated shifting high-security bungalows in Delhi can be.