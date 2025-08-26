Mother-in-law kidnapped after son elopes with girl in Rajasthan
In Surat, Gujarat, a 45-year-old woman named Kismat Kunwar was abducted from her home on August 20.
The kidnapping happened after Aruna, a newlywed bride from Devdagoda in Rajasthan, eloped with Kunwar's son, Karan Singh.
The kidnappers—one claiming to be Aruna's mother—demanded Aruna's return in exchange for Kunwar's release and even spent the night at the family's house before taking her when her husband and younger son left for work.
Investigation underway as police search for missing persons
Police have filed kidnapping for ransom and criminal intimidation charges against the group.
With Karan unreachable by phone, officers teamed up with Kunwar's husband to search for him in Pune while also working with Rajasthan police to track down Uday Singh Rajput (who allegedly made threatening calls) and others involved.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities focus on bringing Kunwar home safely and sorting out this cross-state family dispute.