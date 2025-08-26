Chandigarh: 2 youths dead, 1 injured in hit-and-run India Aug 26, 2025

A tragic hit-and-run in Chandigarh has left two young men, Vikas (16) and Dhruv (21), dead and their friend Ankush (18) injured.

The three were returning from a religious event and were on their way to the Sector 17 bus stand to eat when a speeding i20 car crashed into their motorcycle at the Sector 40/41 light point, throwing all of them off the bike.

The accident occurred around 2:15am on Saturday.