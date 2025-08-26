Next Article
Chandigarh: 2 youths dead, 1 injured in hit-and-run
A tragic hit-and-run in Chandigarh has left two young men, Vikas (16) and Dhruv (21), dead and their friend Ankush (18) injured.
The three were returning from a religious event and were on their way to the Sector 17 bus stand to eat when a speeding i20 car crashed into their motorcycle at the Sector 40/41 light point, throwing all of them off the bike.
The accident occurred around 2:15am on Saturday.
Driver arrested, later granted bail
While Ankush survived with injuries, Vikas and Dhruv sadly passed away soon after reaching the hospital.
Police arrested the 26-year-old driver, Subham from Dadumajra Colony, based on Ankush's statement. He was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita but was later granted bail.
An investigation is ongoing as families wait for answers.