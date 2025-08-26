Next Article
Farmers protest at Jantar Mantar, demand legal guarantee for MSP
On Monday, farmers from all over India gathered at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, pushing for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops.
Organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and with Jagjit Singh Dallewal as a prominent spokesperson, the protest also called for keeping agriculture out of any US trade deals and dropping police cases against those involved in the 2020-21 farmer protests.
SKM continues to push for reforms in agriculture sector
This mahapanchayat builds on the momentum of earlier farmer protests that led to the repeal of three big farm laws.
The SKM is still pressing for fair crop prices and broader reforms, showing that farmers remain determined to shape India's agricultural policies.
About 1,200 police were present to keep things peaceful.