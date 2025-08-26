Farmers protest at Jantar Mantar, demand legal guarantee for MSP India Aug 26, 2025

On Monday, farmers from all over India gathered at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, pushing for a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops.

Organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and with Jagjit Singh Dallewal as a prominent spokesperson, the protest also called for keeping agriculture out of any US trade deals and dropping police cases against those involved in the 2020-21 farmer protests.